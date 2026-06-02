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Turbulence at Ketraco as search for CEO, new board takes shape

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 2, 2026
Engineer Antony Wamukota. [Courtesy]

Ketraco is facing a major leadership transition as the contract of the Acting Managing Director and CEO Kipkemoi Kibias and the terms of several board members near expiry amid an ongoing search for a substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly half the board expiring in three weeks, the race to recruit a new chief executive has intensified. Applications for the position close today, June 2.

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Ketraco CEO Recruitment Cofek Petition Antony Wamukota
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