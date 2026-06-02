Turbulence at Ketraco as search for CEO, new board takes shape

Engineer Antony Wamukota. [Courtesy]

Ketraco is facing a major leadership transition as the contract of the Acting Managing Director and CEO Kipkemoi Kibias and the terms of several board members near expiry amid an ongoing search for a substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly half the board expiring in three weeks, the race to recruit a new chief executive has intensified. Applications for the position close today, June 2.