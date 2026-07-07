Beyond the bottom line: Why ethics now define financial success

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Need for ethical governance in financial services sector.[File, Standard]

The success of financial intitutions has been evaluated largely by profit and contribution to the bottom line. However, the 2008 global financial crisis changed that by demonstrating that prioritising rapid growth and unchecked profit over risk management and transparency can jeopardise the entire global economic architecture.

Today, financial services organisations, especially those in the banking and insurance sectors, are being evaluated through a broader lens. Profits still matter, but so do governance, social impact, customer protection, transparency and the ethical conduct that underpins business operations.

The need for ethical conduct in financial services is indisputable because financial activity affects people’s livelihoods, businesses and long-term security, while opportunities for immense financial gains can tempt people and institutions to act unethically.

In the insurance sector, the ethical challenge of preventing financial crime includes combating fraud, fictitious claims, money laundering, bribery, corruption, cyber-enabled crime, data breaches, terrorism financing and other forms of misconduct that undermine customer trust, market integrity and regulatory confidence. This challenge is particularly daunting due to the sophistication and evolving nature of financial crimes, which often exploit the complexities of modern financial systems.

As the financial services sector become more digital, interconnected and data-driven, the nature of risk is also changing. Fraud is no longer limited to physical documents, branch-level weaknesses or isolated misconduct. It can now involve data manipulation, identity theft, collusion, cyber intrusion and sophisticated attempts to exploit digital platforms. Against this background, strong institutions are now judged not only by whether risks exist, but by how clearly they identify them, how honestly they report them and how decisively they act on them.

Compliance with regulatory standards and anti-fraud measures remains a key challenge for many financial institutions. Failure to adhere to these standards can result in hefty fines, reputational damage, and erosion of consumer trust. It also risks reversing gains in financial inclusion by discouraging people from digital financial services.

That is why disclosure matters. Open disclosure is not an admission of weakness. It is a demonstration of accountability. It tells customers, regulators and shareholders that an institution understands its risks, is monitoring them and is prepared to act when breaches occur.

No financial institution can claim to be immune from fraud or misconduct. The real test is whether it has systems to detect lapses, report them and strengthen controls after incidents occur.

In the insurance industry, this is especially important because the cost of financial crime is ultimately borne by the wider risk pool. Fictitious claims, internal misconduct and weak controls affect more than company performance. They increase costs, distort pricing and can punish honest customers through higher premiums, slower claims processing and reduced confidence in the sector.

Strong disclosure also strengthens governance. It forces boards and management teams to confront uncomfortable realities instead of burying them. It encourages investment in better systems, stronger internal controls, employee training, data analytics, whistleblowing channels and independent investigations.

Financial organisations are already responding. They are investing in artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring and detection of suspicious activities and claims adjudication. Enhanced due diligence processes are being implemented for customer identification and verification, especially in higher-risk scenarios.

There is also an increasing emphasis on training employees to recognise and report potential financial crimes. Ethical principles are being integrated into governance frameworks through the establishment of clear policies and procedures that align with global best practices and regulatory requirements.

Ultimately, open disclosure is central to rebuilding and sustaining public trust. It reassures the market that financial institutions are not hiding from risk, but confronting it. It shows that the sector understands the weight of its responsibility in protecting people’s money, data, livelihoods and long-term security.

In an increasingly complex financial ecosystem, disclosure is not a threat to reputation. It is one of the strongest foundations on which reputation is built. Ms Misiko is the Group Sustainability and Risk Executive at Old Mutual.