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Missing woman found dead, body stuffed in sack

By Stephen Rutto | Aug. 6, 2026
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A woman who had gone missing for a day was found dead and her body stuffed in a sack in a house in Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County.

The body of Lilian Chepkor was discovered by neighbors on Wednesday night in a house occupied by three men along Booster Street, near Kipkaren Primary School.

Neighbors believe the 26-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday night by the suspects before they left the house, which is located within a timber yard located in the residential area.

The deceased's mother, Beatrice Chepchumba, said she was still in shock following the murder of her daughter.

Chepchumba said she suspected something was wrong after Chepkor went missing on Tuesday.

She called on police to investigate the matter.

"I am still in shock. I do not know what caused my daughter's death. I had been looking for her throughout Wednesday, only to be informed in the evening that her body had been discovered in a house," said Chepchumba.

"My deceased daughter was a mother of one child, and I have been helping her raise my grandchild. I was worried when she went missing. I hoped to find her alive," she added.

Residents who arrived at the scene on Wednesday night said Chepkor's legs and neck had been stuffed in the sack.

Sharon Jerop, a neighbor, described Chepkor as a calm woman who rarely caused trouble.

"There have been many cases of sexual harassment targeting young women in the sprawling estate. I was recently beaten up by a man who wanted sexual favors. We want Chepkor’s case thoroughly investigated and the suspects jailed," said Jerop.

Kapseret Sub-County Police Commander Zaphania Kamuren said the incident was reported at Yamumbi Police Station at 10 pm on Wednesday.

Kamuren revealed the police were holding two suspects who were assisting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations with the probe.

"We are holding two suspects who are helping the police with investigations. The police have processed the scene, and the body has been taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for an autopsy," the police boss said.

Kamuren, however, did not disclose the identities of the suspects, but said investigators want to establish the circumstances and motive behind the killing.

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