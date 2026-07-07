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State reaffirms commitment to growing Kenya's small business sector

By Esther Dianah | Jul. 7, 2026
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Rolling Cargo International Director Mohamed Abdi (second left) and Jubilant Stewards of Africa Executive Director Jared Oundo (second right) during the Elite Brands Awards International ceremony in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The government has pledged to continue supporting small businesses by championing progressive policies and the availability of affordable credit facilities.

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Wycliffe Oparanya Small Businesses MSMEs Entrepreneurship
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