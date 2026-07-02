More youth embrace AI, digital skills training as creative economy grows

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The creative economy has become a source of employment and entrepreneurship among young people. [iStockphoto]

More than 2,700 young Kenyans have graduated from a government-backed digital media mentorship programme, highlighting the growing role of the creative economy as a source of employment and entrepreneurship amid rising demand for digital skills.

The graduates completed the five-day Jitume Digital Media Tools Sensitization Workshop, an initiative by the Technopolis Development Authority held at the Jitume Digital Media Factory in Nairobi.

The programme attracted nearly 3,000 registrations from across the country, reflecting increasing interest among young people in careers within Kenya's expanding digital and creative industries.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the overwhelming turnout demonstrated both the potential of the country's creative economy and the need to expand similar training opportunities.

"This graduation is a testament to the ever-growing creative industry in our country. We had a total number of nearly 3,000 participants signing up for this workshop, which showcases the hunger for young creatives to nurture and further their skills while demonstrating the need for more cohorts to be conducted across the country," said Okwiri.

He said the workshop brought together videographers, photographers, graphic designers, social media managers and content creators, giving them an opportunity to sharpen their skills, network with industry professionals and gain exposure to emerging technologies.

The programme introduced participants to modern creative professions including photography, videography, graphic design, video editing and social media management. It also exposed them to Artificial Intelligence-powered creative tools, professional production workflows and business opportunities in freelancing and digital entrepreneurship.

Organisers said the initiative was designed to go beyond conventional technical training by helping participants understand how to build sustainable careers in the creative industry. Through engagements with industry practitioners, trainees gained insights into the evolving demands of Kenya's digital economy and the skills required to remain competitive.

The programme was implemented in partnership with the Kenya Film Commission, Postal Corporation of Kenya and Genesis Design Factory.

The graduation ceremony brought together representatives from government, academia, technology institutions, development partners, media and the private sector. Participants showcased their work through exhibitions, while outstanding performers received awards during a ceremony that also featured discussions on the future of creative work in Kenya.

According to the organisers, the programme strengthened links between aspiring creatives and industry professionals while increasing awareness of employment, freelancing and entrepreneurship opportunities. Participants also gained a deeper understanding of the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in creative production.

The graduation forms part of the Government's Jitume Digital Enablement Programme, which seeks to equip young people with market-relevant digital skills through a network of digital hubs and specialised learning centres.

The initiative is aimed at expanding digital inclusion, nurturing innovation and building a workforce capable of driving Kenya's transition to a knowledge-based and innovation-led economy.