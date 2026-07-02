KRA destroys illicit goods worth Sh218 million in nationwide crackdown

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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with multi-agency enforcement team, has destroyed contraband goods worth Sh218 million that were seized during coordinated crackdowns in Nairobi and the Coast region.

The destruction exercise was conducted simultaneously at Envirosafe Limited in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Athi River and at a designated disposal site in Voi, Taita-Taveta County.

The consignment comprised a wide range of illicit excisable products, including various brands of beer, spirits and bottled water confiscated during market surveillance and enforcement operations by KRA's Medium and Small Taxpayers Enforcement Division.

Investigations found that the products violated several laws governing the manufacture, importation and sale of excisable goods. The offences included the use of counterfeit excise stamps, swapped and non-activated excise stamps, production by unlicensed manufacturers, and other tax evasion schemes designed to circumvent Kenya's excise duty regime.

KRA said the destruction of the seized products underscores its commitment to protecting consumers, safeguarding government revenue, promoting fair competition and dismantling illicit trade networks that undermine the country's economy.

Speaking during the exercise, Chief Manager for Micro and Small Taxpayers Michael Gichuki said the operation forms part of KRA's broader strategy to protect compliant businesses and preserve the integrity of Kenya's tax system.

"Our work is firmly anchored on safeguarding the health, safety and economic well-being of every Kenyan. These enforcement measures are not intended to punish law-abiding traders. Rather, they are designed to protect legitimate businesses by removing rogue operators who distort markets through tax evasion and unfair competition. By eliminating illicit trade, we are creating a predictable, secure and enabling business environment where compliant and patriotic taxpayers can thrive," said Gichuki.

He noted that illicit trade remains one of the greatest threats to Kenya's economy, resulting in substantial revenue losses while exposing consumers to products that fail to meet mandatory quality and safety standards.

According to Gichuki, many counterfeit and illicit products bypass regulatory oversight and are manufactured under unhygienic conditions, posing serious health risks to consumers.