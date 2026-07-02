Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Costly comeback: Piracy returns to Horn of Africa after years of decline

By Philip Mwakio | Jul. 2, 2026

An aerial view of Port of Mogadishu in Somalia. [Getty Images]

Somali pirates continue to cause havoc off the Horn of Africa Coast, carrying out brazen attacks and hijacking foreign-flagged ocean-going vessels for ransom.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Somali Pirates Horn of Africa Coast UKMTO Motor Tanker Honour
.

Latest Stories

Kin grief as hospitals defy court ban on detaining bodies over bills
Kin grief as hospitals defy court ban on detaining bodies over bills
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
Kipyegon hopes to rewrite history at Eugene Diamond League
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
Kenya out to increase its participation at LA28
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
PS Fikirini records statement over fatal shooting youth mobiliser
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Axe set to fall again at troubled Moi University to keep it afloat
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
By Gardy Chacha and Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
'I was shot, my teeth clobbered out': Repatriated Kenyans arrive at JKIA
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Payroll heist: The ghosts in government's payroll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved