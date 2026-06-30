Suzuki eyes value-conscious Kenyan buyers with affordable mobility deals

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CFAO Mobility Kenya MD Arvinder Reel unveils new affordable fuel efficient models for cost conscious individuals. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The high cost of living is influencing spending patterns in Kenya‘s automotive industry as spike in demand for affordable and more economical vehicles continue to inform choices for both personal and commercial needs.

This shift has seen Suzuki by CFAO Mobility Kenya unveil three new models, designed to provide the cost-conscious with practical mobility solutions, while supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The launch of the Super Carry, Eeco and Across brands reflects the changing trends in the local automotive market, where buyers prioritize fuel efficiency and low ownership costs over luxury features. This is as small businesses, first-time car buyers and families are looking for vehicles that can support their daily activities without placing a heavy burden on their finances.

CFAO Mobility Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said during the launch that the new Suzuki models have been introduced with the needs of the Kenyan consumer in mind.

“Kenya‘s automotive market is increasingly value-driven, with buyers being cost-conscious and seeking vehicles that offer better value, are reliable, practical and cost-efficient over time. The Suzuki models are designed to make car ownership more attainable,” he said.

Arvinder said they are promoting inclusive mobility by offering affordability, safety and reliability while meeting the diverse transportation needs of individuals and businesses. The Suzuki Super Carry is a light-duty pickup developed for small businesses and last-mile logistics.

With a payload capacity of up to 730 kilograms, a spacious cargo deck and a fuel-efficient engine paired with a 30-litre fuel tank, the vehicle is designed to help entrepreneurs transport goods efficiently.

Its compact design also allows it to navigate congested urban roads with ease, making it suitable for traders, distributors and delivery businesses.

Suzuki Eeco is a multi-purpose van capable of serving both families and businesses. It accommodates up to seven passengers while also providing ample space for transporting goods and equipment. With a payload capacity of 615 kilograms and a 32-litre fuel tank, the Eeco offers flexibility for passenger transport, last-mile deliveries and other commercial operations.

However, the Suzuki Across is a sport utility vehicle designed for motorists looking for a balance between performance, comfort and safety.

Powered by a 1.5-litre engine and equipped with all-wheel-drive capability, the SUV is suited for both city driving and rough terrain. It also features six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dual Sensor Brake Support and Hill Assist, providing enhanced safety for drivers and passengers. [Noel Nabiswa]

The company plans to back up the launch with an after-sales and service network, comprising more than 43 branches, dealerships and authorized service centres. Rather than focusing solely on performance or premium features, buyers are placing greater emphasis on affordability, fuel economy, reliability and the overall cost of ownership.