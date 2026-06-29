Digging one hole to fill another? Kenya's Eurobond buyback game

Kenya’s much hyped Eurobond buyback programme bought the government time but failed to reduce the country’s debt burden after it was financed through fresh borrowing, leaving taxpayers exposed to growing refinancing and foreign exchange risks.
The strategy, in which the country borrowed new loans to settle old ones, is now being viewed as a trade-off in which the country only avoided immediate risks but carries permanent and more expensive risks in the form of high interest payments for years to come.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…