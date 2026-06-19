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State to fight fakes with digital product authentication mark

By Noel Nabiswa and John Maina | Jun. 19, 2026

Anti-Counterfeit Authority Executive Director Robi King’a and React Africa Director Rabia Turnbull after signing an MoU during the World Anti-Counterfeit Day in Nairobi, on June 17, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) will introduce a nationwide digital product authentication mark that targets medicines, alcohol, fertilisers, cosmetics and other high-risk consumer products.

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Anti-Counterfeit Authority Digital Product Authentication Mark World Anti-Counterfeiting Day Illicit Goods
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