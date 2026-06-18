Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why firms are seeking spaces that drive impact, not just transactions

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Caleb Otieno, Joan Kiragu, Sales & Reservations, Brackenhurst Conference & Retreat Centre; and Winnie Muiu during the Africa MICE Expo 2026 at Sarit Centre in Nairobi on June 18, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Kenya’s business events and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry is growing to match global standards, forming a major part of the country’s tourism and hospitality sector.

According to industry data, global business events and MICE generate at least $1.5 trillion in direct economic output. It is a critical driver of travel, hospitality, and corporate growth, experiencing sustained annual growth driven by in-person networking, B2B trade, and technological innovation.

As leaders from across the continent gather at Sarit Centre for Africa MICE Expo 2026 from June 18 -19, under the theme “From Vision to Impact: Accelerating Africa’s MICE Economy,” a new question is emerging within the business events industry: can the environment where people meet influence the quality of the decisions they make?

For decades, venues have competed on infrastructure, capacity, and convenience. Yet as organisations navigate rapid change, leadership transitions, and increasingly complex challenges, the focus is shifting from where meetings happen to what happens because people come together.

Few places embody that shift more naturally than Brackenhurst Conference & Retreat Centre.

Approaching its centenary in 2027, Brackenhurst has spent nearly 100 years creating spaces where leaders, educators, faith communities, development organisations, and businesses gather to reflect, learn, and shape the future. Long before sustainability became a boardroom priority, Brackenhurst was restoring indigenous forest in Limuru. Today, more than 100 acres of thriving woodland surround a destination that remains just 30 minutes from Nairobi, yet feels a world apart.

That combination of accessibility and immersion is becoming increasingly relevant in the modern MICE landscape.

In an era of constant notifications, crowded calendars, and hybrid work, organisations are searching for environments that encourage deeper thinking, stronger collaboration, and renewed clarity. The most effective meetings are no longer measured solely by attendance; they are measured by outcomes.

“Over the last century, people have come to Brackenhurst to wrestle with big questions - from leadership and education to community development and organisational growth,” says Brackenhurst General Manager Nelly Ndathi.

“As we look toward our next hundred years, we believe Africa has an opportunity to redefine business events around transformation, not transaction. The venues that will matter most are those that help people think differently, connect more deeply, and leave with greater purpose,” she adds.

As Africa’s MICE sector continues to rise, the conversation must move beyond facilities and logistics. The continent has an opportunity to build a meetings industry rooted in its greatest strengths: community, nature, innovation, and human connection.

For Brackenhurst, the road to 100 years is not simply a celebration of history. It is a commitment to helping shape the next century of African leadership, collaboration, and impact - one gathering at a time. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

MICE Sector Kenya's Tourism Sector Brackenhurst Retreat Centre Global Business Events
.

Latest Stories

Judge labels claims 'imaginary' as Gachagua's 'son' loses bid to cut 20-year sentence
Judge labels claims 'imaginary' as Gachagua's 'son' loses bid to cut 20-year sentence
Newsbeat
By Nancy Gitonga
11 mins ago
Why brokers need to earn trust in Kenya's growing trading scene
Branding Voice
By Bazoom Group
27 mins ago
Barak Jacuzzi faces Benzema as Big Yasa takes on Zeman in high-stakes Celebrity Fight Night
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why US has beaten China to clinch Kenya's Sh9.7tr minerals deal
By Brian Ngugi 56 mins ago
Why US has beaten China to clinch Kenya's Sh9.7tr minerals deal
From financing to procurement: Who is fooling whom in JKIA expansion deal?
By Macharia Kamau 56 mins ago
From financing to procurement: Who is fooling whom in JKIA expansion deal?
Inside Matiang'i, Sifuna unity talks
By Ndung’u Gachane 56 mins ago
Inside Matiang'i, Sifuna unity talks
Chivayo: Tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 56 mins ago
Chivayo: Tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved