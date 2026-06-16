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Treasury cuts energy sector budget despite fuel pressures

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 16, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi, before reading the 2026/27 Budget at Parliament buildings, Nairobi, June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

The government has sharply cut funding to the energy and petroleum sectors despite spending billions of shillings to shield motorists from record fuel prices.

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