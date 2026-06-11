Why Mbadi wants you to file nil tax returns five months earlier under new rules

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans who declare zero income to the taxman must file returns by January 31 from next year, five months earlier than the current deadline.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, presenting the 2026-27 budget statement to the National Assembly on Thursday, June 11, said the uniform June 30 deadline for all taxpayers left the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with no room to verify and validate filed returns before a new financial year began.