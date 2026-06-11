Why Mbadi wants you to file nil tax returns five months earlier under new rules

Kenyans who declare zero income to the taxman must file returns by January 31 from next year, five months earlier than the current deadline.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, presenting the 2026-27 budget statement to the National Assembly on Thursday, June 11, said the uniform June 30 deadline for all taxpayers left the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with no room to verify and validate filed returns before a new financial year began.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…