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Win of village elders as state allocates Sh3.9 billion stipend

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 11, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi presents the 2026/27 Budget before Parliament in Nairobi, on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has proposed the allocation of Sh3.9 billion stipend for village elders.

The elders will be part of the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) under the Interior Ministry.

Mbadi said that the elders will enhance local administrative capacities and the stipend is for the appreciation and recognition of the roles they play in addressing security and societal challenges.

The CS also proposed Sh566.7 billion allocation to the security sector saying a safe and stable environment is needed for investment and growth.

In the proposal the Ministry of Defence will get Sh252.1 billion, the National Police Service (Sh144.7 billion), the National Intelligence Service (Sh64 billion) and the Kenya Prison Services (Sh42.6 billion). 

The Internal Security and National Administration docket will get Sh63.9 billion.

“These allocations strengthen national security and uphold the rule of law,” said Mbadi.

According to the budget estimates, the NPS’s Sh13 billion budget will go towards leasing of police vehicles, Sh7 billion for police modernisation programme and Sh1 billion for the modernisation of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) national forensic laboratory.

The CS also proposed an allocation of Sh41.8 billion to protect vulnerable Kenyans which includes Sh24.6 billion cash transfers to the elderly and Sh8.9 billion stipend for orphans and vulnerable children and Sh1.5 billion for persons with severe disabilities. 

The proposal also includes Sh4.3 billion for the Kenya Hunger Safety Net Programme and Sh550 million for the National Fund for the disabled of Kenya, Sh1.1 billion for the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and Sh200 million to support autism and albinism programmes.

Mbadi also proposed Sh110.2 billion for targeted initiatives including Sh12.5 billion for the National Youth Service, Sh4.9 billion for NYOTA projects, Sh1.6 billion for youth employment support programmes and Sh1 billion for film development services. 

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