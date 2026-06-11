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Lebanese firm sues KPC for Sh10.6b contract dues

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 11, 2026
Kenya Pipeline Company storage facilities in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The multibillion-shilling battle pitting Lebanese company Zakhem International Construction Ltd against Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd (KPC) is far from over.

Zakhem has filed yet another case, reigniting the war and, this time around, going for Sh10.6 billion, which it claims KPC hasn’t paid it.

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Related Topics

Kenya Pipeline Company Zakhem International Construction Commercial High Court Kenya Revenue Authority
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