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BATUK training resumes as Kenya hails UK defence partnership

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 28, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi during the 49th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [PCS

Kenya has welcomed the resumption of joint  military exercises at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), days after a licensing dispute threatened to derail the programme and force the United Kingdom to relocate its annual September drills.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday said the decision reflects the strength of the Kenya-United Kingdom defence partnership despite recent challenges.

“The Government of Kenya welcomes the decision to proceed with the planned military training exercise at the British Army Training Unit Kenya,” said Mudavadi.

The resumption follows days of uncertainty after the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence warned it could move the annual exercises from Laikipia County if Kenya did not approve operational and environmental licences.

The dispute coincided with parliamentary scrutiny of the Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement, where lawmakers have pushed for stronger legal jurisdiction and greater accountability over allegations involving British troops in Kenya.

Mudavadi said the latest decision demonstrates that Kenya and the United Kingdom can overcome differences through dialogue, mutual respect and constructive engagement while maintaining their shared commitment to peace and security.

He noted the defence partnership has developed over decades and continues to serve the strategic interests of both countries.

The government said continued joint training strengthens the operational capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by equipping troops with skills and experience that support national and regional security.

“The Kenya-United Kingdom defence partnership continues to advance Kenya's national interests. It strengthens the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces, contributes to regional peace and security, supports Kenyan jobs and businesses, and provides economic benefits to the communities that host these activities,” observed Mudavadi.

According to the government, the partnership also creates business opportunities and generates income for communities hosting BATUK training activities.

“We value the close cooperation and shared commitment  between Kenya and the United Kingdom that have enabled this outcome. Our focus remains on strengthening a partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations and their people,” the statement added.

Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to deepen defence cooperation with the United Kingdom and continue working with British authorities to promote regional peace, security and stability.

“As we look ahead, Kenya remains committed to working closely with the United Kingdom to deepen our longstanding defence cooperation and advance our shared commitment to peace, security and regional stability,” added Mudavadi.

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Related Topics

British Army Training Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Kenya- UK Ties Kenya-UK Defence Ties
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