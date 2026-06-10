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Scrap dealers welcome 1.5pc withholding tax proposal

By Esther Dianah | Jun. 10, 2026
Scrap metal dealers weigh iron sheets at a demolished area at Mukuru kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. [File, Standard] 

Scrap metal dealers will be required to part with a 1.5 per cent withholding tax from sales starting in July if the Finance Bill 2026 sails through.

The Bill has proposed the reintroduction of a withholding tax on the sale of scrap metals at the rate of 1.5 per cent for both locally sourced and imported scrap.

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Related Topics

Scrap Metal Tax Finance Bill Industry Debate KRA Tax Compliance
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