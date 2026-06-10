Scrap dealers welcome 1.5pc withholding tax proposal

Scrap metal dealers will be required to part with a 1.5 per cent withholding tax from sales starting in July if the Finance Bill 2026 sails through.
The Bill has proposed the reintroduction of a withholding tax on the sale of scrap metals at the rate of 1.5 per cent for both locally sourced and imported scrap.
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