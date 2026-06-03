Embrace data for sustainable growth, policymakers urged

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Global Partnership for Sustainable Development data CEO Jenna Slotin (left) and KNBS Director General Dr Macdonald George Obudho (centre) at the inaugural Global Data Festival and Kenya Space Expo and Conference 2026 in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya has reinforced its position as a continental leader in data innovation, space technology and digital transformation as it hosts the first-ever African edition of the Global Data Festival.

The event runs concurrently with the third Kenya Space Expo and Conference in Nairobi.

The four-day event has brought together more than 1,000 participants from over 60 countries, including policymakers, statisticians, researchers, technology experts, private sector leaders and development partners to explore how data and space technologies can accelerate sustainable development and improve lives.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director General Dr Macdonald Obudho underscored the importance of data in shaping inclusive development and evidence-based decision-making. “Statistics are more than just numbers. They are a mirror of society. A good mirror does not flatter; it shows who we are, what we have achieved and, most importantly, who we are leaving behind,” said Obudho.

He highlighted how disaggregated data has helped reveal hidden inequalities and inform national policies.

Kenya’s first Time Use Survey, for example, showed that women spend an average of four hours daily on unpaid care work compared to one hour for men, helping shape the Kenya National Care Policy 2024.

Improved data collection has also strengthened support programmes for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Obudho noted that Kenya continues to modernise its statistical systems through new technologies, citizen-generated data and artificial intelligence, while expanding efforts to ensure no population group remains invisible in national statistics.

Kenya Space Agency Director General Brigadier Hillary Kipkosgey said the partnership reflects the growing importance of space-derived data in addressing real-world challenges.

“Satellites generate enormous amounts of information that help us understand what is happening on Earth. Through investments in Earth observation infrastructure and partnerships, Kenya is translating satellite data into insights that support food security, disaster risk reduction, environmental management and sustainable development,” he said.

The Kenya Space Agency is working to expand access to Earth observation data through investments in ground infrastructure and partnerships, including collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. The initiative aims to support research, innovation and public sector decision-making across multiple sectors.

Special Envoy on Technology Ambassador Philip Thigo said the festival comes at a critical time as countries work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with only four years remaining before the 2030 deadline.

“This gathering brings together two critical communities – the data community and the space science community – to discuss how data interoperability, policy frameworks and innovation can deliver sustainable development outcomes,” said Ambassador Thigo.

He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector and development partners to address data gaps while ensuring data privacy and security.

“The private sector generates vast amounts of valuable information. The challenge is creating mechanisms that allow data sharing as a public good while protecting privacy and ensuring the data benefits citizens, businesses and governments alike,” he added.

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD), which organises the festival, described Kenya as a leading example of how investments in data systems can drive economic and social progress.

GPSDD Chief Executive Officer Jenna Slotin said evidence shows that every dollar invested in data systems generates an average return of $32 through improved planning, investment and service delivery.

“When national data systems receive sustained and strategic investment, the potential for transformation is extraordinary. Every data point represents a person, and every pixel represents a place, a community and a life,” said Slotin.

She noted that reliable national data systems are also critical for attracting investment, as investors rely on trusted information to assess opportunities and risks.

The conference also showcased how counties are increasingly using data and geospatial technologies to improve governance and service delivery.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo said county governments are using Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellite imagery and demographic data to make more informed decisions in health, land management, environmental conservation and urban planning.

Using Vihiga County as an example, Ottichilo explained how GIS analysis helped identify underserved areas and guide the construction of new health facilities based on population needs rather than political considerations.

“Data is crucial for planning and decision-making. We cannot effectively govern our counties without credible data that has been properly analysed and transformed into actionable information,” he said.

The Global Data Festival was first held in Bristol, United Kingdom, in 2018 and later in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in 2023. This year’s event marks the first time the festival has been hosted on the African continent and the first time it has been integrated with a major space science conference.