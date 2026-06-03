ITC, Equity partner to unlock trade finance for coffee, leather and creative industries

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Equity Group CEO James Mwangi at a past event. [File, Standard]

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and Equity Group Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to drive inclusive, commercially viable economic development across East Africa, starting with Kenya.

The agreement targets three high-potential sectors - coffee, leather and creative industries, with an explicit mandate to scale.

The deal pairs ITC‘s global trade development expertise with Equity Group‘s pan-African financial infrastructure and its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), a six-pillar regional growth strategy spanning food and agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), technology and social impact investments.

Equity Group operates banking subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

‘We know that access to finance is critical for small businesses – but it has to be matched with the right skills to use it effectively. That’s why we’re partnering with Equity Bank – to ensure small businesses across East Africa can tap both financing and trade expertise to move up the value chain and compete in global markets, from leather to the creative industries,” said ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi said the partnership will help unlock opportunities for African entrepreneurs and MSMEs by combining access to finance, trade intelligence and market linkages to accelerate regional trade and industrial growth.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to unlocking the immense potential within Africa’s value chains by connecting entrepreneurs, producers and creatives to regional and global markets. Through our ARRP, we are intentionally investing in sectors that create jobs, expand exports and drive inclusive economic transformation,” said Mwangi.

“By combining access to finance, trade intelligence, capacity building and market linkages, we are building an ecosystem that enables MSMEs in coffee, leather and the creative economy to scale sustainably and compete globally.”

The partnership will initially be implemented in Kenya through a pilot phase running until December 2026, with plans to expand into other East African markets from 2027. Under the agreement, ITC and Equity Group will collaborate across several areas. [James Wanzala]

In the coffee sector, building on the European Union-funded Market Access Upgrade Programme II in the East African Community, ITC will deliver practical training between June and September 2026 on export logistics, price risk management, specialty coffee quality and processing techniques.

The two organisations will also support producers and businesses to meet the requirements of the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which affects coffee and leather exports entering the EU market.

In the leather sector, the partnership will support the midterm review of the EAC Leather and Leather Products Strategy 2020–2030, with a focus on strengthening regional value addition.

Planned activities include product design coaching for footwear MSMEs, standards harmonisation across EAC partner States and support for e-commerce market access through platforms such as Etsy, eBay and Shopify.

The creative industries component, covering music, film, gaming, digital media, performing arts, fashion and crafts, will begin with sector mapping and market assessments before introducing business development support, market access initiatives and tailored financing solutions.

Across all three sectors, Equity Group and participating businesses will also benefit from ITC’s trade market intelligence tools and the SME Trade Academy, ITC’s online learning platform for small businesses.