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State: The master tax collector but accountability rookie

By James Mungai | Jun. 3, 2026

Kenya’s tax system has become remarkably efficient—so much so that most citizens barely notice it. Pay As You Earn (PAYE) is deducted before salaries are paid, while Value Added Tax (VAT) is built into nearly every purchase. Excise duty is folded into fuel, airtime, transport, and everyday consumption. Customs collection is digitised, with compliance enforced at source, making evasion harder than ever.

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Value Added Tax Kenya Revenue Authority Tax Collection Kenya Private Sector Alliance
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