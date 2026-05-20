Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?

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From Right-President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron during the closing of Africa Forward Summit on May 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

„Where there is no guidance, a nation falls, but in an abundance of counsellors there is safety.“ -Proverbs 11:14

President Ruto used the word „sovereignty“ eight times on Tuesday. Wit, eight times!

In a closing address at his own summit, on his own soil, beside his guest. When a host nation repeats that word eight times in one speech, it is not rhetoric.

It is a negotiating position delivered in public. Because the President of France had just announced Sh3.5 trillion in commitments on African soil, somewhere between the applause and the handshakes and the cameras.

The most important question remained unanswered. It’s not how much. But on whose terms?

This Week‘s Signal

The largest cheque France has written for Africa is what it must buy. Macron announced 23 billion euros, equivalent to Sh3.5 trillion, in commitments at the Africa Forward Summit.

Fourteen billion euros is from French public and private companies, and nine billion euros from African investors. Sectors include energy transition, agriculture, and artificial intelligence. Proparco signed over 500 million euros across eleven transactions in Nairobi alone. CMA CGM committed 700 million euros to the Port of Mombasa terminal.

Nearly 7,000 participants attended across 32 panels and 700 business meetings. The summit was France‘s first co-hosted with an English-speaking African country.

Those are significant numbers. But France‘s official development assistance budget has been cut five consecutive times in under two years, declining to 0.38 per cent of gross national income, far below its own legally mandated target of 0.7 per cent, and twelve months before this summit,

Kenya cancelled a 1.5-billion-dollar highway contract awarded to a French-led Vinci consortium and gave it to Chinese companies.

Both facts belong beside the Sh3.5 trillion headline. Context is not background. Context is the argument.

What It Means for Business

There is a difference between investment and partnership, a fact this column has pressed for six weeks. Investment means capital enters, generates a return, and the surplus departs with the investor. Partnership means capital enters, transfers technology, builds locally owned capacity, and leaves an economy stronger when it exits than when it arrived.

The Sh3.5 trillion structured as the former is welcome but familiar. Structured as the latter, it would be genuinely historic.

The test is never the announcement. It is the contract. Business leaders who signed in Nairobi this week must examine three things without compromise.

Who owns the intellectual property generated? Who controls the supply chain when the project matures? What governance mechanism ensures the asset remains productive for Kenya when the partnership ends? Macron said Africa and France are partners of equals. Equals negotiate terms. They do not simply receive announcements. That is foresight and leadership.

What It Means for Policy

Every agreement signed must carry four legally binding conditions. Beneficiation requirements so that value is added on African soil.

Africa should place more emphasis on value addition and not just value creation. Local ownership thresholds above symbolic levels.

Technology transfer timelines with measurable deliverables. Job creation targets that specify how many of the promised 250,000 positions will be in Africa rather than France. That distinction matters.

A promise of 250,000 jobs across two continents without a geographic breakdown is not an African development commitment. It is a political number.

Announcements are made at summits. Accountability is written into contracts. Kenya‘s cancellation of the Vinci contract proved Africa is willing to walk away. That willingness is the most valuable thing Kenya brought to this summit. It must never be traded for the size of the cheque.

What It Means for People

Six weeks ago, this column watched the world fire 30,000 Oracle employees before breakfast to fund machines.

Since then, it has followed the people shortage, the mineral wealth, the invoice, the railways, and, now, the summit.

Every column has led here. The world does not fly to Kenya with Sh3.5 trillion because Africa is poor. It comes because Africa has what the world needs and is finally beginning to say so at the right volume.

The people of this continent deserve more than job announcements. They deserve ownership, equity, and prosperity that does not depend on the next summit.

Afterthought

They said Sh3.5 trillion is the largest amount France has ever attached to Africa in a single year. It is also an opening bid.

The negotiation that matters does not happen under the spotlight at the University of Nairobi. It happens in the quiet rooms where contracts are drafted, terms are set, and accountability mechanisms are either written in or left out entirely.

President Macron brought the money, and now, Africa must bring the pen. “Decisions are made on the radar screen, but the future is yours.“

- The writer is a human-centred strategist and leadership columnist