Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Legal battle brews over new tea levy, directorship

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 19, 2026

Tea farmers affiliated to Gathuthi Tea Factory in Nyeri on a farm, March 27, 2024. [File, Standard]

Tea sector players have moved to court to challenge new levies introduced by the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK).

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Tea Board of Kenya Tea Levy Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe Tea Sector
.

Latest Stories

Ruto sustains push for Africa's seat at UN Security Council
Ruto sustains push for Africa's seat at UN Security Council
National
By Graham Kajilwa
15 mins ago
Echesa wants negotiations on extortion case
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
15 mins ago
Fuel protests shut down Rift Valley roads, as mayhem leaves one dead
Rift Valley
By Standard Team
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto sustains push for Africa's seat at UN Security Council
By Graham Kajilwa 15 mins ago
Ruto sustains push for Africa's seat at UN Security Council
Echesa wants negotiations on extortion case
By Kamau Muthoni 15 mins ago
Echesa wants negotiations on extortion case
Fuel protests shut down Rift Valley roads, as mayhem leaves one dead
By Standard Team 15 mins ago
Fuel protests shut down Rift Valley roads, as mayhem leaves one dead
What is in store for Kenya, Africa in China-US summit
By XN Iraki 15 mins ago
What is in store for Kenya, Africa in China-US summit
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved