Ruto's budget limbo deepens as IMF digs in on bailout conditions

President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at State House, Nairobi, on May 13, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government’s fiscal planning has entered a precarious holding pattern after talks between President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ended without a breakthrough.

This is after the Fund insisted on politically and socially sensitive reforms 15 months before next year's general election.