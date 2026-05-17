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Ruto's budget limbo deepens as IMF digs in on bailout conditions

By Brian Ngugi | May. 17, 2026
President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at State House, Nairobi, on May 13, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government’s fiscal planning has entered a precarious holding pattern after talks between President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ended without a breakthrough.

This is after the Fund insisted on politically and socially sensitive reforms 15 months before next year's general election. 

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President William Ruto International Monetary Fund IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva Kenya’s Fiscal Planning
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