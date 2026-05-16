Motoring: How to pick the right insurance cover for your car

With the rampant road accidents on Kenyan roads, vehicle theft and repair costs steadily rising, insurance is no longer just a legal requirement; it is a critical layer of financial protection for vehicle owners.
Buying a car is only the beginning of the journey. The bigger question often comes later: what type of insurance cover is right for your vehicle?
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