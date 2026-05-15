Ecobank, AGRA partner to boost agricultural financing

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Ecobank Group partners with AGRA to transform agriculture.[File,Standard]

In efforts to transform agricultural value chains and drive inclusive growth in Africa, Ecobank Group and AGRA have entered a strategic partnership to promote sustainable and climate resilient agriculture.

The partnership signed during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi targets women and youth-led agribusinesses and is aimed at improving access to finance for agribusinesses, farmer organizations, and key value-chain actors.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the two institutions intend to address the critical challenges of agricultural financing, commercialization, and climate resilience.

The partnership focuses on de-risking agricultural lending through blended finance, risk-sharing facilities, and tailored financial products designed for agribusiness SMEs and smallholder farmers.

According to Anup Suri, Group Executive Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Group, the partnership enables the lender to unlock the massive capital required to scale agribusinesses across the continent.

“To transform Africa's economy, we must treat agriculture as a high-growth commercial sector rather than a subsistence activity. We are de-risking the sector, backing women and youth entrepreneurs, and building a resilient food system that will power Africa's next decade of growth," Suri said.

Alice Ruhweza, the President of AGRA, noted that pairing AGRA’s expertise with Ecobank's reach and capabilities allows them to make the case, credibly and concretely, that African food systems are one of the most compelling opportunities of our time.

"Agriculture is not one sector among many for Africa; it is the foundation on which the continent's entire development agenda rests.

“As African leaders advance the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) strategy for the decade ahead, this partnership with Ecobank translates that ambition into action.

Under the understanding, Ecobank will develop and deploy tailored financial solutions, including working capital, asset finance, and trade finance.

Also, to overcome traditional barriers to agricultural lending, the partners will collaborate on structuring risk-sharing facilities, guarantees, and blended finance mechanisms.

AGRA will provide catalytic funding support, beneficiary mobilisation, and technical assistance to enhance the financial literacy, governance, and investment readiness of agribusiness SMEs and cooperatives.

According to the partners, this collaboration will actively promote sustainable land use and mobilise green financing instruments to support climate-resilient agri-solutions, as climate change increasingly impacts food systems.