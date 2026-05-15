Drug queen walks free: Joyce Akinyi beats system again as men pay price

For years, businesswoman Joyce Teresia Akinyi Ochieng has remained a recurring figure in Kenya’s criminal justice system, arrested across multiple jurisdictions, linked to high-value narcotics investigations and named in complex financial probes.
She has watched her husband deported and her once-thriving Deep West Resort reduced to rubble. Yet despite it all, Akinyi has once again walked free, this time after overturning a life sentence in a Sh5.6 million heroin trafficking case.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…