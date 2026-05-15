Drug queen walks free: Joyce Akinyi beats system again as men pay price

Joyce Akinyi at the Milimani Law Courts on November 6, 2014. [File, Standard]

For years, businesswoman Joyce Teresia Akinyi Ochieng has remained a recurring figure in Kenya’s criminal justice system, arrested across multiple jurisdictions, linked to high-value narcotics investigations and named in complex financial probes.

She has watched her husband deported and her once-thriving Deep West Resort reduced to rubble. Yet despite it all, Akinyi has once again walked free, this time after overturning a life sentence in a Sh5.6 million heroin trafficking case.