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Drug queen walks free: Joyce Akinyi beats system again as men pay price

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 15, 2026
Joyce Akinyi at the Milimani Law Courts on November 6, 2014. [File, Standard]

For years, businesswoman Joyce Teresia Akinyi Ochieng has remained a recurring figure in Kenya’s criminal justice system, arrested across multiple jurisdictions, linked to high-value narcotics investigations and named in complex financial probes.

She has watched her husband deported and her once-thriving Deep West Resort reduced to rubble. Yet despite it all, Akinyi has once again walked free, this time after overturning a life sentence in a Sh5.6 million heroin trafficking case.

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Drug Queen Joyce Akinyi Heroin Trafficking Drug Trafficking Fight Against Drugs
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