Lokichar-Lamu crude pipeline plan still on, says Treasury

Kenya is still pursuing the construction of the 890-kilometre crude oil pipeline between Turkana and Lamu.
This is despite recent developments increasingly pointing to a scenario where both the Lokichar oil fields operator and the government might beconsidering other options for transporting the oil to the Kenyan coast for export.
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