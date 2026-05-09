Lokichar-Lamu crude pipeline plan still on, says Treasury

Transport CS Davis Chichir at a Nairobi Hotel during his appearance before the Senate standing committee on roads, transportation and housing. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenya is still pursuing the construction of the 890-kilometre crude oil pipeline between Turkana and Lamu.

This is despite recent developments increasingly pointing to a scenario where both the Lokichar oil fields operator and the government might be considering other options for transporting the oil to the Kenyan coast for export.