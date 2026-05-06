Africa's $29.5 trillion mineral wealth: The unsent invoice the world owes

For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise from another place.“ Esther 4:14 A man who owns a gold mine but sells the soil by the bucket is not poor. He is uninformed about what he is sitting on.
That is Africa‘s economic story in one sentence. The continent holds 30 per cent of the world‘s mineral reserves, 40 per cent of its gold, up to 90 per cent of its chromium and platinum.
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