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Packaged Githeri? The rise of ready-to-eat meals

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | May. 6, 2026
Traditional githeri meets modern convenience as ready-to-eat options gain traction in Kenya’s food market. [File]

 Githeri, a traditional Kenyan dish of boiled maize and beans, took centre stage at the recent Cereal Millers Association (CMA) Annual Technical Conference and Expo 2026 in Nairobi.

 Presented under the Soko brand in a neat, modern packaged form,  githeri became a star attraction. Lady exhibitors selling and serving it remained busy as crowds quickly formed, with people eagerly lining up for a taste.

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Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Foods Cereal Millers Association (CMA) Annual Technical Conference and Expo Packaged Githeri Innovation Convenient Meals Kenya by Soko
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