Kenya and India pen customs cooperation pact

Audio By Vocalize

Part of the road under construction in Hospital road in upperhill Nairobi.Motorists find it hard to navigate through, especially at night because of deep trenches.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), through its Customs and Border Control Department, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) of the Republic of India.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the exchange of Pre-Arrival Information (PAI) on goods traded between the two countries.

The agreement, signed on behalf of KRA by the acting commissioner general, Dr. Lilian Nyawanda, and on behalf of India by Yogendra Garg, a CBIC member (customs), marks a significant milestone in Kenya–India trade relations.

KRA said this development represents a transformative step towards smarter, data-enabled customs operations, allowing for expedited clearance of compliant consignments while strengthening the detection and prevention of illicit trade.

The MoU comes against a backdrop of strong bilateral trade flows between Kenya and India, spanning pharmaceuticals, machinery, textiles, and agricultural goods.

Kenya’s exports to India are largely raw materials and agricultural commodities with limited processing, while imports from India are mainly manufactured, industrial, and pharmaceutical goods with higher value addition.

This imbalance highlights the need for efficient customs systems that can handle large trade volumes while maintaining security, predictability, and revenue collection.

According to records, from 2024 to 2026 to date, Kenya has exported about 404,613 tonnes of goods to India worth Sh36.6 billion, while imports from India have reached 4.72 million tonnes, valued at Sh658 billion.

In 2024, exports stood at 195,355 tonnes valued at Sh 18.9 billion, easing to 167,061 tonnes worth Sh 13.7 billion in 2025, with 42,197 tonnes valued at Sh 4.0 billion recorded so far in 2026.

Imports have continued to rise, from 1.79 million tonnes worth Sh263 billion in 2024 to 2.15 million tonnes valued at Sh293 billion in 2025, with 778,526 tonnes worth Sh102 billion already recorded this year.