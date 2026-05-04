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MPs push for tough penalties. tech tracking to curb livestock theft

By Irene Githinji | May. 4, 2026

Cattle that was recovered following a raid in Kamelei. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament have called for far-reaching legal, technological, and administrative reforms to curb rising cases of livestock and produce theft. 

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