Infinix Smart 20: The smart choice for Kenya's everyday hustlers

Audio By Vocalize

In a country where ambition is high, but opportunities are often limited, a new mindset is shaping how Kenyans define success. It is no longer about showing off-it is about building, growing, and making smart decisions that move life forward.

This thinking drives the launch of the Infinix SMART20, a device now referred to as the “Billionaire’s Smartphone.” Traditionally, a billionaire is defined by financial wealth - someone who has accumulated vast monetary resources. However, Infinix redefines this idea for today’s Kenyan reality: a “billionaire” is not just measured by money, but by mindset - the discipline to work hard, think smart, and consistently build towards a better future. Kenya’s real builders - small business owners, hustlers, and young professionals - may not always be the loudest, but they use intelligence and determination to push life forward. They are focused on progress, valuing practicality over luxury and results over appearance.

The SMART 20 is built for them.

Pure voice calls - Turn noise into business

In real life, business doesn’t happen in quiet rooms - it happens in busy streets, markets, and on the move. The SMART20 is built for this reality with Pure Voice Calls powered by Voiceprint Noise Reduction, ensuring your voice cuts through background noise clearly. Whether you’re closing a deal or coordinating daily tasks, every conversation remains sharp and uninterrupted, allowing you to communicate with confidence wherever you are.

Military-grade durability - Tough enough to survive

The SMART 20 is engineered with military-grade durability, meaning it’s designed to withstand the kind of rough, unpredictable conditions users face every day. With up to 1.5 meters drop resistance, the device can survive accidental falls onto hard surfaces without cracking or failing, giving users confidence in high-movement environments.

Beyond drops, the phone is built with a reinforced structure and strengthened screen, allowing it to handle pressure and impact better than typical smartphones. In practical terms, it’s tough enough to handle extreme scenarios - even being used to tap a small nail into a wooden surface without damaging the screen, showcasing its structural strength and resilience. Additionally, with IP64 water and dust resistance, the SMART 20 is protected against splashes, light rain, and dust exposure, making it reliable in outdoor and work-heavy environments.

Power marathon - Energy that keeps you going

Long days require a phone that can keep up. Equipped with a 5200mAh endurable battery, the SMART20 is built for extended use without constant charging. Even at just 5% battery, users can enjoy up to 2 hours of continuous calling or up to 24 hours on standby, ensuring you stay connected when it matters most. Its power designed for those who don’t stop - and need a device that won’t either.

A Shift Towards Practical Innovation

Across Kenya, consumers are increasingly choosing products that deliver real value. Technology is no longer just a lifestyle accessory-it is a tool for productivity and growth.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate, the SMART20 delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks, communication, and content consumption. It strikes a balance between affordability, durability, and efficiency, aligning with the realities of daily life.

Built for Real Life

The SMART20 is designed to perform where it matters most.

Despite its strength, the phone maintains a 7.7mm ultra-slim design, combining comfort with durability. It features IP64 water and dust resistance and can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters, making it reliable in unpredictable conditions. Additionally, the UltraLink feature enables offline communication up to 1km, offering connectivity even in areas with limited network access. The SMART20 enhances everyday experience with a 6.78-inch punch-hole screen and a 120Hz smooth display, delivering clear visuals and fluid interaction whether for work or entertainment.

A Phone for Everyday Achievers

For many, the SMART20 reflects their journey. From entrepreneurs managing businesses on the go to young professionals balancing responsibilities, it fits seamlessly into demanding lifestyles. It is a phone for people who don’t show off - but get things done.

Product availability

The SMART20 is available in four colors: Sunlike Orange, Shadow Black, Polaris Titanium and Cloudline Blue

It is available in:

8GB + 64GB at KES 12,499 RRP

8GB + 128GB at KES 13,999 RRP

Redefining smart

The SMART20 is helping redefine what it means to be smart in today’s Kenya. It is not about owning the most expensive device-it is about owning one that works for you. Because in the end, it’s not about what you show -

it’s about what you build.

Hashtags: #TheSmartestPhone #SMART20Challenge

Media contacts

Infinix Marketing - [email protected]

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://ke.infinixmobility.com