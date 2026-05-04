Ruto urges judges to uphold integrity, deliver timely justice

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President William Ruto duing the swearing in of judges at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has challenged newly sworn-in judges to remain steadfast in upholding integrity and making difficult decisions, even when they are unpopular.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony at State House, Nairobi, Ruto emphasised the weight of responsibility that comes with judicial office, urging the judges to prioritise what is right over what is convenient or widely accepted.

“I employ you to do the right thing, however difficult, however unpopular, however uneasy it may be,” Ruto said.

At the same time, the President underscored the importance of moral leadership within the Judiciary, cautioning judges against taking their roles lightly.

“Do the right thing, not the convenient, not the popular, not the easy, the right thing. Just do it,” he added.

The ceremony marked the swearing-in of 24 High Court judges, 13 Environment and Land Court judges, and 12 judges to the COMESA Court of Justice; one of the largest judicial appointments in Kenya’s history.

Ruto said the appointments form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Judiciary and enhance access to justice, citing similar recruitment drives in recent years.

“In recent years, we have made deliberate progress in strengthening the Judiciary,” he said.

He, however, warned that judicial independence must be matched with accountability and professionalism.

He also called for faster delivery of justice, noting growing public frustration over delays in court processes, and urged the adoption of technology to improve efficiency.