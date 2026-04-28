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Geminia Life profit jumps 110pc to Sh149m, assets hit Sh3.7b

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 28, 2026
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Geminia Life Insurance doubles its profit by a rise in investment.[Geminia]

A sharp rise in investment income has powered Geminia Life Insurance  to more than double its profit, highlighting a strategic shift that is cushioning the firm against softer core insurance revenues.

The insurer posted a profit after tax of KES 149 million in 2025, up from KES 71.4 million the previous year, even as insurance revenue dipped to KES 849 million from KES 1 billion. The standout driver was a 31% jump in investment income to KES 363 million, underscoring the growing importance of diversified earnings in the sector.

Board Chair Afrida Boinett said the performance reflects deliberate strategic decisions made over recent years, particularly around customer focus and innovation. The company’s total assets also climbed to KES 3.7 billion, strengthening its balance sheet.

Managing Director Peter Gichuru pointed to disciplined financial management and a focus on long-term value creation. He noted the firm delivered an above-market pension return of 12.25% in 2025, reinforcing its appeal to retirement savers.

Further signaling momentum, Geminia’s Deposit Administration Fund crossed the KES 1 billion threshold to reach KES 1.3 billion, while its capital adequacy ratio improved to 181%, well above regulatory requirements.

The results suggest a broader industry trend, where insurers are leaning more heavily on investment  performance to stabilize earnings amid fluctuating premium income, positioning Geminia for continued growth despite revenue headwinds.

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