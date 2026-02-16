Insurers switch land for cash as regulators tighten capital rules

CIC General Insurance MD Fred Ruoro (left) demonstrates the monthly Easy Bima insurance cover onboarding process to the CIC GCEO Patrick Nyaga. [File, Standard]
Kenyan insurers are accelerating a strategic shift away from brick and mortar assets, offloading expensive land holdings to boost liquidity and comply with regulatory demands for assets that can be quickly converted to cash
