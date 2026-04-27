Equity Bank named overall best bank in Kenya at banking awards

Equity Bank has been named the Overall Best Bank in Kenya at the 2026 Think Business Banking Awards, reaffirming its leadership and resilience in the country’s financial sector.
The recognition was announced during the awards ceremony held in Nairobi on Friday under the theme “Building a strong, well-capitalised and fairly priced bank,” bringing together key stakeholders across the banking industry.
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