Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Equity Bank named overall best bank in Kenya at banking awards

By James Wanzala | Apr. 27, 2026
Equity Bank has been named the Overall Best Bank in Kenya at the 2026 Think Business Banking Awards.[File, Standard]

Equity Bank has been named the Overall Best Bank in Kenya at the 2026 Think Business Banking Awards, reaffirming its leadership and resilience in the country’s financial sector.

The recognition was announced during the awards ceremony held in Nairobi on Friday under the theme “Building a strong, well-capitalised and fairly priced bank,” bringing together key stakeholders across the banking industry.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

2026 Think Business Banking Awards CEO James Mwangi Equity Bank Banking
.

Latest Stories

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
4 mins ago
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
4 mins ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
4 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
By Standard Team 4 mins ago
Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
By Philip Muasya 4 mins ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
By Boniface Mithika 4 mins ago
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
By Phares Mutembei 4 mins ago
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved