Kenya, Uganda to build oil refinery in Tanzania

Kenya and Uganda are in discussions to build a refinery in Tanzania that will serve oil-producing countries in the East African Community (EAC).
Therefinery project to be located in Tanga has elicited the interest of business conglomerate Aliko Dangote, who has expressed his wishes to facilitate a similar project to what he has set up in Nigeria.
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