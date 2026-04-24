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Kenya, Uganda to build oil refinery in Tanzania

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 24, 2026
President William Ruto alongside his ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni address the Inaugural Africa we Build Summit in NairobIi. [Pcs,Standard]

Kenya and Uganda are in discussions to build a refinery in Tanzania that will serve oil-producing countries in the East African Community (EAC).

The refinery project to be located in Tanga has elicited the interest of business conglomerate Aliko Dangote, who has expressed his wishes to facilitate a similar project to what he has set up in Nigeria.

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Related Topics

East Africa Community Kenya-Uganda Alliance Oil Refinary The Africa We Build Summit 2026
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