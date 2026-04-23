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Jubilee asset management records surge in profitability

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 23, 2026
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From left: Jubilee Holdings Limited Deputy Group CEO Juan Cazcarra, director John Metcalf, Chairman Zul Abdul and Group CEO Julius Kipngetich during the release of financial results. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Asset Management Limited (JAML), a subsidiary of Jubilee Holdings, has staged a strong financial comeback, posting a return to profitability and triple-digit growth across key performance indicators for the year that ended on December 2025.

The company reported a 150 per cent jump in profit before tax, swinging by Sh87 million from a loss position in the previous year to post Sh30 million in profits after tax. The turnaround signals renewed momentum for the firm following strategic changes implemented over the past two years.

The performance was underpinned by significant growth in revenues, which rose by 131 per cent to hit Sh415 million, driven largely by increased investor inflows and improved fund performance.

A key highlight was the sharp rise in assets under management which grew by 148 per cent to Sh22.1 billion, up from Sh8.9 billion in 2024. The growth reflects rising investor confidence and a stronger appetite for professionally managed investment products amid shifting market conditions.

Chief Executive Dominic Kiarie attributed the results to renewed confidence in the firm’s offerings and the strategic direction taken since the current leadership team came into place in 2022.

He noted that the company has built a solid foundation for continued expansion, positioning it to capitalise on growing demand from both institutional and retail investors seeking diversified investment solutions.

JAML manages a broader portfolio of Sh239 billion across retail and institutional clients, highlighting its significant footprint in Kenya’s asset management industry. Its offerings span unit trusts, segregated portfolio management, insurance fund management and alternative investments, targeting a wide range of investors including high-net-worth individuals.

The latest results come at a time when Kenya’s asset management sector is experiencing increased competition and evolving investor preferences, with firms under pressure to deliver consistent returns and innovative products.

JAML’s turnaround underscores a broader shift toward performance-driven growth in the industry, where strong fund returns and client trust are increasingly critical in attracting and retaining capital.

With improved profitability, rising assets and a diversified product mix, the firm has been positioning itself for sustained growth, betting on long-term value creation in an increasingly dynamic investment landscape. 

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Jubilee Asset Management Limited Jubilee Holdings Chief Executive Dominic Kiarie Performance-Driven Growth
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