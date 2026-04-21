Britam Holdings unveils lifetime cover

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Britam Holdings has unveiled a permanent insurance product designed to provide policyholders with a cover whose benefits last a lifetime and extend to their dependents.

The ‘whole life insurance plan’ while containing the benefits as offered in other insurance products, provides policyholders with a structured plan to pass down wealth through Britam Trust.

Unlike term insurance, which ends once the period lapses, this new product looks into the whole life of an individual and their prospects.

Once paid up, the payable benefits to chosen beneficiaries grow by three per cent every year in order to preserve their value over the period.

The benefits that come with the policy, such as death, disability and critical illness payouts, are tax-free.

The product has flexible payment options from Sh3,000 monthly over 10, 15 or 20 years. Premiums can also be paid as a one-off.

“We purpose to safeguard our customers’ dreams and aspirations. Our financial solutions would be incomplete if they only responded to these needs and not tomorrow’s,” said Tom Gitogo, Britam Holdings Group Managing Director and Chief Executive. “A lot of families want to be sure their future is secured.”

Gitogo noted that while many Kenyans work hard to build their wealth, more often, the capital is not transferred as carefully as it was created.

He said the product is a financial planning instrument.

“It is designed to help customers leave something meaningful to the people they love, with a cover that grows over time and lasts a lifetime," he said.

Dennis Mworia, General Manager Business Development at Britam Life Assurance Company, said what truly sets the product apart is the aspect of structured financial planning.

He said since Britam Holdings offers trust services, one can opt to create a trust and have them manage the benefits.

“We do not want to have cases where beneficiaries go and misuse the funds,” he said.