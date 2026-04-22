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From farm to fork: Inside Kenya's push to boost growing pork market

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Apr. 22, 2026
Barbecue pork ribs. [iStockphoto]

The pig value chain contributes approximately Sh19.5 billion, about five per cent of livestock output, to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It also supports around 1.5 million households in Kenya.

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Pig Value Chain Kenya's GDP Livestock Production Pork Consumption
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