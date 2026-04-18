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Co-op Bank takes networking gala to Coast

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 18, 2026
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Co-operative Bank of Kenya hosted the inaugural Captains’ Club Network Gala Dinner, Coast Edition.

The event brought together more than 100 Executive Plus clients from across the region for an exclusive evening of networking, thought leadership, and strategic dialogue at a Mombasa hotel.

Held under the theme “Banking Beyond Limits” with a focus on building generational wealth, the event marked the first time the Captains’ Club Gala had been held outside Nairobi.

The coast region, with its strong economic base spanning trade, tourism, hospitality, and real estate, continues to be a key focus area for the bank's high-net-worth and mass-affluent segment.

At the centre of this strategy is the bank's investment in a stand-alone Executive Plus Centre in Nyali, designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients seeking flexibility, convenience, and personalised service. 

“The Coast has always been central to Kenya’s economic story, and our Executive Plus clients here are at the heart of that. Our investment in the Nyali Executive Plus Centre reflects our commitment to bringing premium, relationship-led banking closer to our clients – supported by strong advisory and tailored financial solutions,” said Co-op Trust Investments Services Ltd Managing Director Nicholas Ithondeka.

The event also highlighted the bank's recently launched standalone Executive Plus Centres in Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret—reinforcing its ambition to extend premium, relationship-based banking beyond Nairobi and closer to its clients.

The evening featured a moderated panel discussion bringing together the bank's senior specialists alongside an independent legal expert, offering clients direct access to expertise across wealth management, treasury, trade finance, insurance, and succession planning.

The forum also created opportunities for clients to engage directly with the bank's specialists on tailored financial solutions - reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to delivering integrated and relationship-led banking. 

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