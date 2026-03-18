×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Co-op Bank secures Sh233M boost for Kenya's digital enterprises

By Brian Ngugi | Mar. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Co-op Bank and UNCDF join forces to support Kenya's youth-led digital businesses.  [File Courtesy]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has signed a risk-sharing agreement with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to unlock Sh233.1 million in lending for youth-led and digitally enabled small businesses, the lender said on Wednesday.

The two-year guarantee facility under the Digital Platforms Kenya Programme (DigiKen) allows Co-op Bank to extend credit to a wider range of borrowers, including those in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions, without taking on additional risk. The bank retains full control over lending decisions and credit standards.

“This partnership is about expanding what is possible for Kenyan businesses and backing them with real capital,” said Co-operative Bank Director of Retail and Business Banking Samuel Birech.  “The businesses we are looking to support are ambitious, commercially viable and ready to grow.”

The DigiKen programme targets young entrepreneurs and online businesses that struggle to access formal credit despite clear commercial viability.

The initiative is implemented by a UN consortium including UNESCO, UNCDF, UNEP and UN Women.

A separate component of the partnership will finance solar-powered cold storage and post-harvest infrastructure for agricultural SMEs, cooperatives and rural processors under the Kenya Post-Harvest Solar Cooling Programme. Combined, the two programmes support a total lending portfolio of Sh756 million.

“Access to affordable finance remains one of the biggest barriers to investments for MSMEs operating in Kenya’s digital platform economy,” said the Regional Investment Team Lead at UNCDF Omon Ukpoma-Olaiya.

“Through this guarantee facility, UNCDF will help reduce lending risks and unlock capital for innovative MSMEs.”

Co-op Bank said both programmes align with Kenya’s national priorities on digital economic growth and climate resilience. The cold chain initiative supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions in agriculture while cutting post-harvest losses.

UNCDF mobilises capital for high-risk markets, using risk-absorbing financial instruments to crowd in private investment in least developed countries and small island developing states.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Co-op Bank Kenya UNCDF Digital Business Youth Enterprise
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi to receive Sh8b to fix flooding and poor drainage, says Chirchir
Nairobi to receive Sh8b to fix flooding and poor drainage, says Chirchir
National
By Fred Kagonye
39 mins ago
How much is enough
Cartoons
By Harry
40 mins ago
Ruto defends attacks on rivals as he pledges equal development for Busia
Western
By Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh100 million kick: Rider sues governor Otuoma over alleged hit on groin
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Sh100 million kick: Rider sues governor Otuoma over alleged hit on groin
Unpresidential: Inside William Ruto's personal attacks and body-shaming politics
By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji 5 hrs ago
Unpresidential: Inside William Ruto's personal attacks and body-shaming politics
While local businesses struggle, foreigners are finding fortune
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
While local businesses struggle, foreigners are finding fortune
Mudavadi seeking Sh280m for 'urgent security upgrades'
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Mudavadi seeking Sh280m for 'urgent security upgrades'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved