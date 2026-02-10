Co-op banks on new platform to boost client efficiency

Audio By Vocalize

Co-operative Bank ATM point. [File, Standard]

Tier one lender Co-operative Bank of Kenya has rolled out a new treasury management system aimed at improving operational efficiency and delivering faster services, the bank and technology provider Profile Software said in a statement.

The cloud-based platform, called Acumen.plus, automates the bank’s treasury operations, which include funding, trading and risk management and is designed to reduce manual errors while speeding up transaction processing.

Co-op Bank said in a statement that it upgraded its system to “enhance client service and enable straight-through processing for both vanilla and complex treasury products.” Straight-through processing, or STP, refers to the automated flow of transactions without manual intervention.

The bank also prioritised implementing a “robust risk management framework covering credit, market, and operational risks,” according to the statement.

Co-op Bank Head of Treasury Mutae Karuoro said: “Co-op Bank's adoption of the Acumen.plus Treasury Management solution has addressed key challenges in operational efficiency, risk management, and scalability. This implementation enables us to better serve our clients and adapt to the dynamic financial landscape.”

The platform provides real-time dashboards that give staff a full view of trading positions, liquidity and risk, Karuoro added.

Evangelos Angelides, Chief Executive Officer at Profile, said: “By automating and streamlining front-to-back office processes, our cloud-native platform reduces manual errors and accelerates transaction processing, resulting in increased productivity and operational efficiency.” Front-to-back covers the entire trade cycle, from deal execution to final settlement.

He noted that the system’s open APIs and software connectors that allow different systems to communicate enable the bank to “unlock new opportunities across all business domains, enhancing sales activities, automation, and customer experience.”

Co-op Bank, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, serves retail, business, corporate and institutional clients across East Africa.

Profile Software said its AI-enabled solutions help financial institutions worldwide optimise performance and decision-making.