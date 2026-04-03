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Kakamega youth, women eye avocado export cash after skills training

By Benard Lusigi | Apr. 3, 2026
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Kakamega women and youth during the Avocado Agri-business training in Kakamega. [Courtesy]

Youth and women groups in Kakamega County are increasingly turning to avocado farming as a viable income stream after a targeted training programme to boost skills and strengthen the crop’s value chain.

The participants attended a one-day session focused on controlling the Persea mite, a destructive pest that has recently emerged as a threat to avocado production and export quality.

The training was facilitated by Tupande in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, with technical support from key agricultural agencies.

Speaking during the session, Tupande Public Relations Officer Eugene Karoli said the programme aims to draw more young people into agribusiness by tapping into rising demand for avocados locally and internationally.

“We are bringing more young people into avocado farming because the demand, both locally and internationally, is very high,” said Karoli.

He said the organisation is already aggregating different avocado varieties, including Hass, Fuerte and local Jumbo types, while also investing in value addition through an operational oil processing plant.

“We are aggregating Hass, Fuerte and even local varieties, and we have already started processing avocado oil,” he said.

Karoli emphasised that youth remain central to the initiative, noting that despite making up a large share of the population, many have yet to embrace agriculture.

“Young people make up a large share of the population, but many are still not engaged in agriculture. This initiative is meant to change that,” he said.

He added that the programme will also support farmers with market linkages, noting that demand for avocados currently outstrips supply.

“We will support farmers with market linkages because currently demand for avocados is higher than the supply. We are not replacing maize farming, but encouraging diversification so farmers can earn more,” he added.

Kakamega County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Mophat Mandela said avocado farming is emerging as one of the fastest-growing value chains in the region, second only to coffee.

“Avocado is one of the fastest-growing value chains in the county after coffee,” said Mandela.

He identified Malava as the leading sub-county in avocado production, followed by Likuyani, noting that some farmers are already harvesting over one tonne of Hass avocados due to ongoing support from the county and its partners.

“Malava is leading in production, followed by Likuyani, and some farmers are already harvesting over one tonne of Hass avocados,” he said.

Mandela added that the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project has prioritised avocado farming in Kakamega, with funding channelled through cooperatives.

“Through the project, we are supporting avocado farming using cooperative-based funding,” he said.

To make agribusiness more inclusive, he said the county has developed guidelines that allow young people to venture into farming without necessarily owning land.

“We have also developed guidelines to allow young people to venture into agribusiness even without owning land,” he added.

Local farmer Solomon Malesi from Lurambi welcomed the initiative, saying it offers young people a pathway to self-reliance. He urged parents to support youth by granting them access to family land.

Similarly, Eunice Nyongesa from Lumakanda in Lugari encouraged her peers to view agriculture as a business opportunity, saying it holds potential to address rising youth unemployment.

 

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Avocado Farming Avocado for income Kakamega Training
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