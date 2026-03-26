Why Nairobi performed poorly in latest global cities ranking

An aerial view of office blocks at the City Of Nairobi or Nairobi County. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The prevalence of more slums and poor sanitation services in Kenya’s capital has hurt the city’s outlook on the global stage, making Nairobi rank 56 in global attractiveness.

A latest report points out these two issues even as it underscores the city’s exemplary performance as an economic hub serving the sub-Saharan region.