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Why Nairobi performed poorly in latest global cities ranking

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 26, 2026
An aerial view of office blocks at the City Of Nairobi or Nairobi County. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The prevalence of more slums and poor sanitation services in Kenya’s capital has hurt the city’s outlook on the global stage, making Nairobi rank 56 in global attractiveness. 

A latest report points out these two issues even as it underscores the city’s exemplary performance as an economic hub serving the sub-Saharan region. 

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The European House Ambrosetti Nairobi City County Sub-Saharan Africa Global Attractiveness Index
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