MoUs without jobs? Kenya's seafarer strategy under scrutiny

When sea cadets called out the government to speed up the issuance of seafarers identification documents for seafarers seeking jobs on ocean-going vessels. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Despite a recent announcement by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) of Kenya signing a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several countries, aimed at expanding employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers, the industry players say there is little cause for celebration just yet.

While Kenya has made commendable steps in positioning itself within the global maritime sector, significant gaps remain that must be addressed to fully realise its potential.