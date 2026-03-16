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Pension assets in fixed deposits drop 11pc on low interest rates

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 16, 2026
Pension asset investment in government securities stood at Sh1.2 trillion in December 2024 and Sh818.9 billion in December 2023. [Courtesy]

Pension investments in fixed deposits declined by 11.7 per cent in the six months to December 2025 following the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) consistent reduction of the base lending rate. An industry brief by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) shows this is the only investment vehicle – of the approved 15 – that reported a drop during the period.

The drop, explained the RBA, is associated with lower income from fixed deposits due to the now single-digit interest rate.

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Related Topics

CBK Base Lending Rate Pension Investments Retirement Benefits Authority Fixed Deposit Accounts
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