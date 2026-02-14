Relief at the pump as fuel prices drop

Audio By Vocalize

Petroleum prices remain unchanged in December EPRA review. [File, Standard]

Motorists will now pay less at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced fresh cuts to fuel prices in the latest monthly review.

The price of super petrol has dropped by Sh4.24 per litre, diesel by Sh3.93, and kerosene by Sh1 per litre, to retail at Sh178.28 per litre, diesel at Sh166.54, and kerosene at Sh152.78 per litre, respectively, in Nairobi.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene decreased by Sh4.24 per litre, Sh3.93 per litre and Sh1.00 per litre, respectively,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said.

According to the regulator, the prices include the 16 percent value-added tax, in line with the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, and revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation under Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

EPRA attributed the reductions to lower global import costs. The new prices will be in effect until March 14.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol fell 2.69 percent, from $592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025 to $576.34 in January 2026.

Diesel dropped 6.37 percent, from $626.75 to $586.80 per cubic metre, while kerosene declined 1.44 percent, from $607.55 to $598.82 per cubic metre.

In Nakuru, petrol will retail at Sh177.34 per litre, diesel at Sh165.95, and kerosene at Sh152.21, while in Mombasa, prices will be Sh175.00 for petrol, Sh163.26 for diesel and Sh149.49 for kerosene.

In Eldoret, motorists will pay Sh178.15 for petrol, Sh166.77 for diesel, and Sh153.03 for kerosene.

The latest cuts follow reductions announced in January, when petrol prices fell by Sh2 per litre and diesel and kerosene each dropped by Sh1. At the time, petrol retailed at Sh182.52 per litre, diesel at Sh170.47, and kerosene at Sh153.78.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the gradual decline in prices would ease pressure on households.

‘’The price has dropped gradually from a high of Sh218 to the current Sh178, providing relief for households and sustaining the macroeconomic stability of the last three years,’’ said Kindiki.