×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Epra announces changes in fuel prices in latest review

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 15, 2026
Petroleum prices remain unchanged in December EPRA review. [File, Standard]

 The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has reduced fuel prices effective Wednesday, with petrol dropping Sh2 per litre while diesel and kerosene fall Sh1 each.

In Nairobi, petrol will retail at Sh182.52, diesel at Sh170.47 and kerosene at Sh153.78 per litre following the latest review cycle.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene decrease by Sh2 per litre, Sh1 per litre and Sh1 per litre respectively," Epra Director General Daniel Kiptoo said in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mombasa residents will pay Sh179.24 for petrol, Sh167.19 for diesel and Sh150.49 for kerosene per litre.

In Eldoret, the prices stand at Sh182.38, Sh170.68 and Sh154.03, respectively.

Nakuru will see petrol retail at Sh181.56, diesel at Sh169.87 and kerosene at Sh153.21 per litre.

Kisumu prices match Eldoret at Sh182.37 for petrol, Sh170.68 for diesel and Sh154.03 for kerosene.

Mandera, the most expensive market, will have petrol at Sh204.70, diesel at Sh192.65 and kerosene at Sh175.96 per litre.

The regulator attributed the reduction to declining global prices.

 The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased 0.10 per cent from $592.84 per cubic meter in November 2024 to $592.24 per cubic meter in December 2024.

Diesel dropped 4.20 per cent from $654.24 per cubic meter to $626.75 per cubic meter while kerosene fell 8.92 per cent from $667.05 per cubic meter to $607.55 per cubic meter over the same period.

Kenya imports all its petroleum products in refined form.

Kiptoo noted the authority remains committed to observing fair competition and protecting consumer and investor interests.

"The purpose of the petroleum pricing regulations is to cap the retail prices of petroleum products which are already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices to consumers," he noted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EPRA New Fuel Prices Fuel prices review
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
54 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 54 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 54 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved