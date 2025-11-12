×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet

By Esther Dianah | Nov. 12, 2025
Connected directly to payment systems at fuel stations, digital tools such as Drive are enabling businesses to track every fueling transaction, set vehicle limits and monitor fuel usage. [Pesapal]

Mobility is a critical part of the success of any business. However, most businesses that require mobility daily face an imminent high cost of fuel, too often, swallowing up to 60 per cent of the fleet's budget.

Today, many hotels, restaurants, clubs and other eateries have incorporated delivery packages in their business models, driving up the demand for fleet for their operations. The rise of e-commerce also plays a crucial part in increasing the demand for delivery services via vehicles or motorcycles, all of which take up fuel, costing the entities.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fuel Cost Charge E-Mobility High Fuel Prices
.

Latest Stories

The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
51 mins ago
Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
51 mins ago
Fast food chains feel the heat as Kenyans shun eating out
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
By Lewis Nyaundi 51 mins ago
New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki 51 mins ago
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
By Willis Oketch 51 mins ago
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 51 mins ago
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved